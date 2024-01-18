A Ferozepur resident has been booked for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to Canada in a courier package. Ferozepur man booked for smuggling opium through courier package. (HT)

The employees at the courier company- DHL Express, located in Dhandhari Khurd, discovered suspicious items during parcel scan. Harwinder Pal Singh, manager at the courier company’s office, alerted the police on Wednesday.

The Sahnewal police cut open the package and found 232 gm of opium and 11 intoxicating capsules hidden under clothes.

The sender of the parcel has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Mullawala village in Ferozepur has been booked.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that an FIR under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been filed against Jaspreet Singh.

According to the complainant, the parcel was received at the Dhandari Khurd office on Wednesday, to be sent to Canada. The company’s scanning system alerted employees to the presence of something unusual in the package.

Not the first case

On December 21, 2023, the Ludhiana police had arrested a man linked to a gang involved in the online fraud being operated from foreign land. The accused had procured at least 198 SIM cards using fake identities, but was caught in the attempt to send the same to the gang through courier.

On November 9, 2023, a resident of Gill village made a failed bid to smuggle opium, hidden in a sweet delicacy to Canada through courier. The X-Ray machine detected the contraband during scanning, after which the courier company employees informed the Sahnewal Police.