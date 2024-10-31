Ferozepur police constitute over six dozen teams to counter stubble burning

To better manage the stubble burning situation, Ferozepur police put together over six dozen teams after which more than 200 cases have been filed against violators. The district police are working alongside the civil administration to curb this seasonal crisis. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said, “67 teams were formed this month and till today 222 cases related to stubble burning have been registered.”

To address the pervasive issue of stubble burning in the area, Ferozepur police have launched a campaign to prevent farm fires that significantly harm air quality and public health every harvest season. The district police are working alongside the civil administration to curb this seasonal crisis.

“This year’s approach includes enhanced enforcement and engagement with farming communities. Police are actively coordinating with leaders from farmers’ unions, village defense committees and key stakeholders such as village panchayats and youth clubs to raise awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning,” she claimed.

“So far, over 165 meetings have been organised, with a special focus on 100 hot-spot villages where stubble burning has been most prevalent. In addition to educating farmers, these efforts involve working with paddy harvesters to ensure the use of straw management technologies,” she said.

Furthermore, the police are utilising multiple awareness avenues, including announcements via loudspeakers at grain markets and religious places, and coverage through both traditional and social media to amplify the anti-stubble burning message. In cases of active fires, special patrolling teams have been deployed, assisted by the fire department, to control and extinguish fires swiftly.

The enforcement aspect is equally rigorous. Out of 268 reported cases from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), 222 FIRs have been registered against violators, with investigations underway. To boost enforcement, 29 additional patrolling teams supplementing local SHOs have been mobilised across the district.

The police have also increased engagement with agricultural departments to advocate for alternative, eco-friendly practices, including the use of crop residue management machinery. While challenges remain, with many farmers citing financial pressures, the police continue to promote programmes that offer subsidies for sustainable farming technologies.

No leniency for those burning stubble: Moga DC

While extending greetings on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas Moga deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal warned farmers that there will be “no leniency for the burning paddy straw this Diwali.”

Sarangal has extended greetings to the people of Moga district, appealing to celebrate a green Diwali and refrain from burning paddy straw.

He urged farmers not to burn paddy straw. “Let’s work together to maintain a clean environment for ourselves and future generations,” he said.