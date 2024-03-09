 Ferozepur: Smuggler held with 25 gm heroin, ₹5.1L drug money - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ferozepur: Smuggler held with 25 gm heroin, 5.1L drug money

Ferozepur: Smuggler held with 25 gm heroin, 5.1L drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 09, 2024 09:06 AM IST

AIG, counter intelligence, Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the team launched a special operation in Dulchi ke village and nabbed the smuggler with the contraband.

The counter intelligence, Ferozepur, arrested a man with 25 gm heroin and 5.18 lakh drug money on Friday.

A case under Sections 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and cops are trying to establish the forward and backward linkage of this recovery. (HT File)
A case under Sections 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and cops are trying to establish the forward and backward linkage of this recovery. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Gursewak Singh of Kilche village.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AIG, counter intelligence, Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the team launched a special operation in Dulchi ke village and nabbed the smuggler with the contraband.

A case under Sections 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and cops are trying to establish the forward and backward linkage of this recovery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On