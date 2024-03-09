Ferozepur: Smuggler held with 25 gm heroin, 5.1L drug money

The counter intelligence, Ferozepur, arrested a man with 25 gm heroin and ₹5.18 lakh drug money on Friday. A case under Sections 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and cops are trying to establish the forward and backward linkage of this recovery. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Gursewak Singh of Kilche village.

AIG, counter intelligence, Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the team launched a special operation in Dulchi ke village and nabbed the smuggler with the contraband.

