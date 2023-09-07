Police-drug mafia nexus: Ferozepur SSP orders probe against SHO, 9 other cops

The Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations leveled by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Bansal against 10 police personnel, including a local station house officer (SHO), for illicit drug activities and their affiliation with drug mafia. The Ferozepur SSP confirmed the receipt of the letter and mentioned that superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar has been tasked with investigating the allegations and submitting a report.

In a letter addressed to Ferozepur SSP Deepak Hilori, DSP Bansal asserted that he received information that certain police personnel, currently stationed in his subdivision or previously stationed there, were allegedly collaborating with drug mafia, engaging in drug trade, and maintaining connections with gangsters. Some of these cops had earlier been posted out of Ferozepur in connection with these charges.

The DSP said, “After the appointment of Abhinav Chauhan as SHO of Sadar police station, Ferozepur, head constable Balour Singh, constable Surinder Singh, and Punjab home guards employee Sukhchain Singh got also posted there, while Rajinder Pal Singh, an ASI, and constable Vikas frequently visited Chauhan.”

“Vikas was booked under the NDPS Act and on attempt to murder charge, and is presently lodged in jail,” noted Bansal.

‘Cops leaked raid info to smugglers’

The DSP said, “A significant number of border villages in Ferozepur fall under the jurisdiction of Ferozepur Sadar police station. Consequently, whenever border areas are searched to apprehend anti-national elements and drug traffickers, either the suspects manage to escape before the police raid or relocate the contraband, due to advance notice of police action.”

“Given that a substantial portion of their service has been in this border area, the aforementioned cops are allegedly in cahoots with drug traders in exchange for monetary rewards. Therefore, until these officers are transferred out of Ferozepur, it will be difficult to combat the drug problem. Hence, it is recommended to relocate all mentioned cops away from Ferozepur,” the letter concluded.

The Ferozepur SSP confirmed the receipt of the letter and mentioned that superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar has been tasked with investigating the allegations and submitting a report.

“Investigation is underway, and we have sought evidence from the DSP. If anyone is found guilty, they will be held accountable, regardless of their position,” stated the SP.

Meanwhile, SHO Chauhan refuted the allegations and claimed that, “All charges leveled by the DSP appear to stem from rivalry, and we are not engaged in any unlawful activities. Even constable Vikas was arrested by me recently. I am ready to face probe,” said the SHO.