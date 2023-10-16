After the Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies averted a possible terror attack in the state by busting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module with the arrest of two operatives, the police reviewed security arrangements at the mela grounds, all religious places and Ram Leela venues in the wake of the start of the festive season. Police heightens security in Ludhiana ahead of festive season. (HT)

The city police have strengthened their presence at these venues, deploying forces at Dussehra mela grounds and temples to avert any untoward incidents.

The police have reviewed security arrangements at the Dussehra melas at Daresi ground, Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, Dugri, ground of Government College for Girls near Jagraon Bridge, Upkar Nagar and Rajguru Nagar. The police asked the organisers to depute private security in the melas. The police officials will monitor the security with them.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Varinder Singh Brar, said that the fairs and temples have been categorised based on their expected footfall. Security personnel have been strategically stationed in accordance with this classification.

Additionally, additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) are conducting regular inspections to monitor security arrangements at all venues within their respective jurisdictions.

DCP Varinder Singh Brar said that entrance gates to the fairs have been equipped with door frame metal detectors, and organisers have been mandated to install CCTV cameras to ensure a heightened level of vigilance.

The increased security presence and measures are aimed at safeguarding the thousands of attendees expected to partake in Dussehra and Navratri celebrations at the city’s fairs and temples. The police stations concerned have been asked to keep a tab on the small or large Dussehra programmes in their respective areas. They have been asked to arrange water tanks and also arrange blankets soaked in the water to take control over the situation in case of fire incidents.

The DCP appealed to the public not to touch any suspicious object and help the police in preventing any untoward situation.

