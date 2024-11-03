Festive treats packed health risks, warn PGIMER doctors

As residents indulge in traditional sweets and snacks this festive season, health experts from PGIMER, Chandigarh, have cautioned against the high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) content in festive treats. A single piece of gulab jamun contains around 150 calories, while two jalebis can add up to 500 calories. Samosas come with 250 to 300 calories, and snacks like mathri are high in both fat and salt. (Shutterstock)

Diwali favourites like gulab jamun, jalebi, ladoos and samosas can pack in excessive calories and unhealthy ingredients, posing health risks by spiking blood pressure and blood sugar levels, they say.

Dr Sonu Goel, professor of Community Medicine at PGIMER, explains that consuming too much of these foods can have serious effects on health.

A single piece of gulab jamun contains around 150 calories, while two jalebis can add up to 500 calories. Samosas come with 250 to 300 calories, and snacks like mathri are high in both fat and salt.

Health hazards galore

These foods, loaded with saturated fats, sugar and sodium, contribute to health issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Dr Goel warns that high sugar intake can lead to spikes in blood sugar, while too much salt can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Trans fats are another concern, often found in commercially prepared sweets and fried snacks. Trans fats are formed by heating oils at high temperatures and can be harmful to health, raising the risk of heart disease by 21% and even increasing the chance of heart-related death.

Popular festive snacks like kachoris, namkeens and pastries may contain trans fats if cooked with hydrogenated oils.

Opt for healthier alternatives

To reduce health risks, experts recommend replacing these traditional snacks with healthier alternatives.

Try dry fruit-based sweets, which are high in fibre and healthy fats, or opt for jaggery instead of refined sugar, adds Dr Goel.

Baking rather than frying snacks like samosas and pakoras can cut down on calories significantly. Additionally, Dr Goel suggests looking for terms like “partially hydrogenated oils” or “shortening” on food labels when buying packaged snacks and sweets, as these indicate presence of trans fats.

Health experts suggest to keep a close eye on ingredients in gift hampers and consider healthier options like nuts, fruit boxes and baked goods made with natural ingredients like jaggery or whole grains. Moderation is also vital also make a big difference in staying healthy while enjoying festive treats, they say.