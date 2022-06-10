Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Finance company staffer arrested for faking robbery in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Finance company staffer arrested for faking robbery in Amritsar

The accused Sukhpal Singh, 26, of Barnala, who works at Satin Credit Care Network Limited’s Jandiala office, told the police that three persons robbed him of 41,000 and a tab on June 8 when he was returning on his bike after collecting money from some customers. Later, he confessed to faking the robbery.
The finance company staffer in Amritsar has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 182 (false information) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for faking robbery. (HT PHOTO)
The finance company staffer in Amritsar has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 182 (false information) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for faking robbery. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A finance company employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly faking a robbery near Talwandi village, under the Chatiwind police station of Amritsar-rural district.

The accused Sukhpal Singh, 26, of Barnala, who works at Satin Credit Care Network Limited’s Jandiala office, told the police that three persons robbed him of 41,000 and a tab on June 8 when he was returning on his bike after collecting money from some customers.

Based on his complaint, a case of theft by force) was registered.

Chatiwind station house officer (SHO) Manmeet Singh said during investigation, police found some gaps in Sukhpal’s statements. On further questioning, he confessed to faking the robbery and depositing the cash in his friend’s account. A fresh case under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 182 (false information) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sukhpal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out