Fino Bank robbery: ‘Bangala gang’ kingpin, among 3 held
A month after ₹4.39 lakh was stolen from Fino Payments Bank’s Sherpur Branch at gunpoint, police arrested three accused, including the kingpin of the notorious “Bangala” gang.
The arrested accused are Anik Lal Bangali, 27, of Sahnewal – the kingpin of the gang; Rishu Singh, 22, of Dhandari Kalan; and Raju Kumar, 30, of Sahnewal. Three of their aides are yet to be arrested. Anik Lal Bengali is the kingpin of the gang. According to the police, Bengali was also involved in the 2015 robbery at Manappuram Gold Loan, Shimlapuri, where the accused had robbed the establishment of ₹2.23 lakh and 14kg gold at gunpoint.
With the arrests, police also claimed to have solved at least 11 cases of snatching, burglaries and robbery. A.32- bore pistol with 13 cartridges, a .315 bore country-made pistol with two cartridges, two snatched bikes, five mobiles, ₹50,000 and 2.6kg of a narcotic powder was recovered from their possession.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the accused had hatched the conspiracy to rob the Sherpur branch of the bank at a vacant plot near Jivan Nagar Chowk. “While three of the accused were arrested, three of their aides managed to escape in the cover of darkness,” he said.
Bengali is already facing trial in six cases, including robbery, snatching, theft and possession of illegal firearms. The gang active in the Daba and Focal Point areas, and would flee to Delhi or Noida after committing a crime.
Inspector Beant Juneja, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 2), said, “A local, Deepak Mental, supplied them weapons. Mental, who was also wanted by the Division 6 police personnel for opening fire and injuring a labourer, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.”
