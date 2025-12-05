FIR against Pahalgam hotel for concealing 2 foreigners’ identities

Police on Thursday registered a case against hotel in Pahalgam for concealing the identities of two foreign nationals staying in the hotel. The spokesman said for ensuring strict compliance with all legal and security norms and urges all hotel owners and accommodation providers to adhere to the prescribed procedures without fail. (iStock)

Police said the case was registered for violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 in Anantnag.

“During routine inspections of hotels and guest accommodations in the Rafting Point general area, a police party from Pahalgam Police Station conducted checks to ensure compliance with legal and security regulations. During the inspection, it was found that Hotel Golden Heritage, Rafting Point, Yenner, had accommodated two foreign nationals of Thailand. The hotel management deliberately concealed their stay and failed to submit the mandatory Form C online, which is required for reporting and registration of foreign nationals,” the police spokesman said adding that this act constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which mandates strict reporting of foreign guests by hotel and accommodation establishments.

“Such lapses pose a serious concern for public safety and security.Accordingly, FIR No. 79/2025 under Sections 8 and 23(b) of The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, has been registered against the hotel management at Police Station Pahalgam. Further investigation in the matter is underway.”

The spokesman said for ensuring strict compliance with all legal and security norms and urges all hotel owners and accommodation providers to adhere to the prescribed procedures without fail.