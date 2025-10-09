FIR against students: BJP resorting to gimmicks to defame me, says Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for defaming him. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Chief minister was responding to media on issue of registration of an FIR against several residents and students, including some girl students from Government College Darlaghat, after sloganeering was reported during Sukhu’s recent visit to Darlaghat to inaugurate various animal husbandry schemes.

“BJP and ABVP tried to disrupt the event by creating unnecessary disturbance and filming videos to defame me,” said Sukhu while clarifying that the FIR filed was against unknown persons.

The chief minister was replying to media questions a day after BJP had targeted Congress saying “Congress obsessed with registering FIRs”.

He said, “The event was held to distribute direct benefit transfers (DBT) to women and livestock farmers. Around 15,000 women attended the event, and ₹36 crore was transferred directly to their accounts. The BJP and ABVP tried to disrupt the event by creating unnecessary disturbance and filming videos to defame me. Those protesting were not invited to the programme,” Sukhu alleged.

Taking dig at BJP, Sukhu said, “BJP has always been anti-farmer and anti-horticulturist. Now, it has also proved itself anti-livestock farmer as well. Their actions during such programmes show their intent.” He added, “The BJP should not engage in such activities.”

It may be mentioned that FIR was registered after a video of the incident was shared largely on social media in which a section of the crowd, reportedly disgruntled over lunch arrangements raised slogans. Superintendent of police, Solan, Gaurav Singh, confirmed that an FIR was registered following the incident which he termed a “political sabotage” while adding that the students in the video are affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from Government College Darlaghat and created a disturbance at the venue.

The FIR was registered at Darlaghat police station under Sections 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to making or circulating statements, false information, or rumors with the intent to promote enmity, hatred, or ill will among different groups based on religion, community, or other grounds.