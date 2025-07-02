FIR registered against NHAI on owner’s complaint in Shimla building collapse

A day after a five storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Bhattakufer, a case has been registered against NHAI on the complaint of building owner Ranjana Verma at Dhali police station. Acting on her complaint a case has been registered under Section 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage to property) of BNS at Dhali police station. (File)

Ranjana in her complaint accused NHAI and the company engaged in the four-laning, of negligence. According to Ranjana Verma, cracks had already appeared near her building due to the four-lane construction and on Monday suddenly the entire building collapsed.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi visited the spot after the residents met him in the office. The residents also held a protest seeking action against NHAI after six more houses developed cracks.

In her complaint to the police, Ranjana said that she has a house in Mathu Colony Battakufar and four-lane work is going on under her house. “The construction of the road is being carried by NHAI and Gawar Company is entrusted with the work, due to which cracks have appeared all around the house. She said that on June 30, at about 8.15 am, her building collapsed completely everything has been completely damaged. This accident happened due to the negligence of the officers and NHAI employees and the Gawar Company,” said the complaint.

Will seek high power committee to monitor the four-lane construction work: Vikramaditya

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday also reached the spot to take stock of the damage and raised questions on the cutting being done at 90 degrees by the four-lane construction company and said that he will raise this matter before Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He will also request the chief minister to form a high power committee to monitor the four-lane construction work.

Singh speaking to media said, “The place where building collapsed four-lane work is going on here and some deficiencies are being found in the way work should be done. This issue will be raised with the central government. Work is being done on more land than the land acquired for construction. More debris are being dumped than should be done, it is causing a lot of damage”.

He said, “Will also speak to the CM regarding this and a high power committee should be formed in which expert geologists, IIT Roorkee and department officials should be included and social auditing of the affected areas should be done.”