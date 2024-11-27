Menu Explore
FIR registered against those who attacked & injured Katra SHO

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 27, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The SHO was injured when people protesting against Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’s proposed ropeway project on Monday hurled stones at them

A day after Katra SHO was injured in stone-pelting incident, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR under relevant sections against the accused men.

The videos of the attack on Katra SHO inspector Chaman Gorkha and his police team had gone viral on social sites and news channels. (iStock)
The videos of the attack on Katra SHO inspector Chaman Gorkha and his police team had gone viral on social sites and news channels.

The SHO was injured when people protesting against Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’s proposed ropeway project on Monday hurled stones at them.

The videos of the attack on Katra SHO inspector Chaman Gorkha and his police team had gone viral on social sites and news channels.

Reasi police chief Paramvir Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against men, who attacked and injured the police officer. We have identified the accused.”

