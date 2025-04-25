Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire at Zirakpur police station damages two cars

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 25, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Police officials informed the fire station following which two fire engines arrived, and by the time the blaze was brought under control, it had damaged two cars; according to officials, no casualty took place

Two cars parked on the premises of the Zirakpur police station were damaged in a fire incident on Thursday, officials said. The blaze initially erupted in the rice fields behind the police station that quickly reached the station premises.

The blaze initially erupted in the rice fields behind the Zirakpur police station that quickly reached the station premises. (HT Photo)
The blaze initially erupted in the rice fields behind the Zirakpur police station that quickly reached the station premises. (HT Photo)

Police officials informed the fire station following which two fire engines arrived. By the time the blaze was brought under control, it had damaged two cars.

According to officials, no casualty took place, and required measures would be taken up to ensure to avoid such a situation in future.

The reason behind the fire incident couldn’t be immediately ascertained.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire at Zirakpur police station damages two cars
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On