Fire at Zirakpur police station damages two cars

Two cars parked on the premises of the Zirakpur police station were damaged in a fire incident on Thursday, officials said. The blaze initially erupted in the rice fields behind the police station that quickly reached the station premises.

Police officials informed the fire station following which two fire engines arrived. By the time the blaze was brought under control, it had damaged two cars.

According to officials, no casualty took place, and required measures would be taken up to ensure to avoid such a situation in future.

The reason behind the fire incident couldn’t be immediately ascertained.