Fire, blasts at Panchkula ink factory, none hurt

A major fire erupted at an ink manufacturing chemical plant in Industrial Area, Phase 2, around 3 pm on Monday. Firefighters in action at a chemical factory in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Industrial workers, shop owners, and passersby were left scared as huge flames and thick smoke billowed from the plot. Firefighters safely removed a domestic gas cylinder found in a makeshift kitchen within the plant, averting a potential further explosion. It took more than a dozen fire tenders over a two-hour duration to bring the blaze under control. The fire and subsequent explosions caused significant damage to the plot’s structure, raising concerns about its stability.

A total of ten fire tenders from the Sector 5 fire station, two from Sector 20, and one from Barwala were deployed. Additionally, two more fire tenders were called in from Chandigarh. The local police evacuated the area surrounding the affected plot as a safety precaution.

Fire officer Tarsem Singh stated that the plot owner lacked a fire no objection certificate (NOC) and had not implemented adequate fire safety measures. Upon inspection, the fire extinguishers on the premises were found without valid refilling dates. A delay in controlling the fire could have resulted in substantial losses for the market due to the presence of other chemical plants in the vicinity.

According to available information, two workers and Sanket Dass, son of the plot owner, were present when the incident occurred. Sanket recounted that around 2.45 pm, he noticed a yellowish discolouration on walls and also sensed a strong odour from the chemical storage area, followed by smoke. He and the workers immediately evacuated the premises and called the fire brigade. Within minutes, a powerful explosion occurred. Details revealed that a large stored stock of thinners, solutions, pigments, resin, etc ignited rapidly. Several minor explosions also followed.

Sanket explained that the plant manufactures ink used for printing on bags and other materials, supplying it across North India. The business has been operational for over 30 years.