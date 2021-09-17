Fire breaks out at boutique in Ludhiana’s Ghumar Mandi

Panic gripped the Ghumar Mandi area on Thursday after a fire broke out at a boutique in a congested street near the Mai Nand Kaur Gurdwara on Thursday morning.

The shop, Simran Boutique, was closed when the blaze started around 10am, half-an-hour before its opening time due to a short-circuit.

The owner, Avtar Singh, said other shopkeepers on the street raised the alarm after they saw smoke.

“Fire broke out due to a short-circuit in the wiring on the ground floor of the multi-storey boutique. Clothes and some other material was gutted. We tried to douse the flames with the help of fire extinguishers and water buckets before the fire brigade reached the spot,” said Singh.

Leading fireman, Rajinder Singh, said a fire-tender was rushed to the spot and the situation was controlled in a few minutes.

Garbage catches fire, doused in 3-hr op

Heaps of garbage dumped in the open at the secondary dump site of the municipal corporation (MC) near Lakkar bridge also caught fire on Thursday morning.The fire-fighting operation continued for around three hours and the fire tenders were refilled seven times.

Firefighters suspect that some miscreants may have started the fire.