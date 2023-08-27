Fire at scrap warehouse in Chandigarh’s Daria village

A fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Daria village on Saturday afternoon due to a suspected short-circuit. Firefighters dousing the flames at the scrap warehouse in Daria village, Chandigarh. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to fire officials, the fire was reported around 1.45 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the warehouse. It took them two hours to douse the flames.

Scrap material inside the tin structure was gutted, but no one was injured.

“A short-circuit occurred in a pressing machine, used to mould iron scrap. The machine had around 500 litres of oil inside. The fire spread after coming in contact with the oil, ravaging the scrap material lying around. We immediately reached the spot after being informed by the police and initiated the fire control operation,” a fire official said.

Daria police post in-charge ASI Sudesh Kumar, along with Jaspal Singh Bhullar, station house officer, Industrial Area police station, also reached the spot and got the passage cleared for fire tenders’ movements.

“The exact loss is yet to be ascertained. The warehouse is run by scrap dealer Manish Kumar. According to him, his four employees were working inside when the fire broke out, but they managed to escape to safety,” said ASI Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON