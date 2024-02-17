 Fire breaks out at Srinagar’s MLA hostel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out at Srinagar’s MLA hostel

Fire breaks out at Srinagar’s MLA hostel

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 17, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Officials confirmed that the fire began in the residential quarters of the MLA Hostel on Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar, damaging the woodwork in the upper portion

A fire broke out at the member of legislative assembly hostel in Srinagar on Friday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Firefighters trying to douse the blaze that broke out at the MLA hostel in Srinagar. (ANI)
Firefighters trying to douse the blaze that broke out at the MLA hostel in Srinagar. (ANI)

Officials confirmed that the fire began in the residential quarters of the building on Maulana Azad Road, damaging the woodwork in the upper portion.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The fire tenders were pressed into service and when the fire control personnel reached the spot, they found the upper story and a Chinar tree in flames,” a fire and emergency services officer said.

The blaze was severe but there was no loss of life in the incident, he added.

The building served as a sub-jail for 34 political leaders of Kashmir, who were arrested in 2019 following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On