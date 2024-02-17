Fire breaks out at Srinagar’s MLA hostel
Officials confirmed that the fire began in the residential quarters of the MLA Hostel on Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar, damaging the woodwork in the upper portion
A fire broke out at the member of legislative assembly hostel in Srinagar on Friday. No casualty was reported in the incident.
Officials confirmed that the fire began in the residential quarters of the building on Maulana Azad Road, damaging the woodwork in the upper portion.
“The fire tenders were pressed into service and when the fire control personnel reached the spot, they found the upper story and a Chinar tree in flames,” a fire and emergency services officer said.
The blaze was severe but there was no loss of life in the incident, he added.
The building served as a sub-jail for 34 political leaders of Kashmir, who were arrested in 2019 following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.
The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.