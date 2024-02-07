Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Sonepat

A massive fire broke out at a foam mattress manufacturing unit at Ratangarh village in Sonepat on Tuesday evening around 5 pm. No casualties were reported. (HT Photo)

No casualty was reported, however, goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As many as 24 fire tenders from Sonepat, Rohtak, Panipat and Jhajjar were pressed into service to douse the fire. The fire was controlled around 9 pm.

Mohana police station station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar said that the employees of the manufacturing unit informed the police and fire officials about the fire.

“Twenty-four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the situation. Four gas cylinders kept at the godown were taken out by fire officials and mattresses were gutted in the fire. No casualty was reported and the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained,” the SHO added.

The SHO further said that the police team, villagers and fire officials saved the adjoining godowns from spreading fire.

The villagers also helped the fire officials in dousing off the fire.