Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building.
Neighbours called the godown’s owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames.
“All our goods were reduced to ash. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control in time, and the fire did not spread to the other floors,” said Shankar, a wholesaler, who had stocked shawls in the godown.
The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
-
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
-
Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked
Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday. The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
-
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme. He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.
-
Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Mann said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.
-
Zirkapur | Miscreant steals ₹25 lakh from car using oil leak trick again
A miscreant stole a bag containing ₹25 lakh from the car of a property dealer near the Big Baazar lightpoint in Zirakpur on late Wednesday evening, after tricking the latter into believing that there was an oil leak in the car. The incident took place around 8.30 pm. The victim Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, was heading home with his nephew, Gopal Singla, in an SUV MG Hector.
