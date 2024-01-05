Fires break out at two Ludhiana storage units

The city witnessed two separate fire incidents on Thursday. Piles of cloth waste were gutted in an incident at a house located in Sandhu Colony on Tibba road, while another incident was reported at a vacant room in Civil Lines area where hosiery items were stored. In a respite, no casualties were reported in the incidents. Piles of clothing material were gutted in the incident on Tibba road, Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Fire department officials said a yarn godown in Sandhu Colony was engulfed in flames, with two mini LPG cylinders causing explosions during the incident, intensifying the fire. This led to a state of panic among local residents. Firefighters deployed three fire tenders to combat the blaze.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, a short circuit in the godown’s wiring is suspected. The fire broke out around 10:30 am and it took approximately three hours for the firefighters to successfully extinguish the flames. The stored goods and valuables in the godown were reduced to ash.

Residents in the vicinity evacuated their homes after hearing of the cylinders exploding.

Providing details about the operation, firefighter Rajan Singh said, “The fire spread rapidly through the godown, and we had to damage the backside wall to gain access for extinguishing the flames. Unfortunately, a calf tied in the godown lost its life during the incident.”

In another incident in the Civil Lines area, a minor fire erupted in a factory room, resulting in the destruction of furniture and other goods. Firefighters responded swiftly, pressing two fire tenders into service to douse the flames caused by a short circuit in the room’s wiring.