Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe’s manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am.
The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.
Following the firing incident, police had also registered a case against the cafe manager under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
“A police team had reached the cafe after the firing incident was reported in the wee hours of July 3 and found the cafe open beyond the permissible time limit, resulting in a quarrel between two groups. Amid the argument, one of the men had opened fire, hitting the leg of one of his accomplices. Both had then fled from the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh.
The man who had opened fire, Mohit Jagota, was arrested on Monday and is in three-day police remand.
-
CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees
UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions. CHB initiates eviction drive An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.
-
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
-
Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on 'Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day' on Wednesday. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
-
Drive against drug menace: Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies. He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number '78370-18501' and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it.
-
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
