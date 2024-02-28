Firing at Mohali eatery minutes after lyricist Bunty Bains steps out

Mohali: Unidentified persons opened fire outside an eatery in Sector 79, Mohali, on Monday evening, an hour after Punjabi lyricist and music composer Bunty Bains left the place after dinner with his friends. No one was injured in the incident. Punjabi lyricist and music composer Bunty Bains was reportedly receiving threat calls for some time and the callers were demanding ₹ 1 crore ransom. (HT Photo)

Bains is known to have been a close aide of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The music composer, who was having dinner with his friends at Katani Premium Dhaba, had shared real-time images on his Instagram ID, leading to suspicion that the firing incident may have been a ‘failed targeted attack’.

Another Punjabi lyricist, not wishing to be named, revealed that Bains had been receiving threat calls for some time and the callers were demanding ₹1 crore ransom. He further said that he was accompanying Bains to the dinner and that the group had left the place around 12am while the firing took place around 1:04 am.

A senior police official, involved in the investigation, confirmed that Bains had been receiving ransom calls from an individual identifying himself as a member of the Lucky Patial gang. Patial is a notorious gangster believed to be based in Canada and reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Five bullet shells recovered from spot

Police sources said that four to five bullets were recovered from the spot. As the firing took place after the restaurant had closed for the day, no one was injured in the incident. The 10 to 12 staff members working at the restaurant had also left.

People linked to Bunty Bains unofficially shared that the restaurant, located around 250 metres from Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, on Airport Road, belongs to his close friend.

Attempts were made to talk to Bunty Bains when he came to the firing spot on Tuesday, but he refused to comment.

Inspector Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, station house officer of Sohana police station, said, “An FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 25 of Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons.”

Bunty’s connection with Moosewala

Bunty Bains shared a close association with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was fatally shot in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022 by unidentified assailants. Bains used to manage Moosewala’s work and business affairs. Renowned for his roles as a producer and talent manager, Bains has made a significant mark in the industry.

Bains is the proprietor of his own music label, recognised as Brand B. According to sources within the Punjabi music industry, he is responsible for managing all digital streaming and business activities related to Moosewala.

Bunty is well known for his songs ‘Black’ sung by Guru Randhawa, ‘Mitran De Boot’ sung by Jazzy B, ‘Yaari Jatt Di’ sung by Jenny Johal, ‘Party all night’ sung by Honey Singh and ‘Romantic Jatt’ sung by Miss Pooja. Bains has promoted famous female Punjabi singers like ‘Kaur B’ and ‘Jenny Johal’.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Garg was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach him.