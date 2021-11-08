Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Firozpur division collects 16.43 lakh fine from train ticket violators in a day
Firozpur division collects 16.43 lakh fine from train ticket violators in a day

This is the highest fine amount collected by the Firozpur division of Northern Railways in a day; a few passengers were even found travelling with old tickets. Some didn’t have valid identity cards. The team recovered the fare as well as penalty amount from the violators.
A team of 34 ticket checkers conducted special checking in trains running from or through Amritsar-Jalandhar railway section and Jalandhar-Ludhiana railway section of Firozpur division of Northern Railways on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Firozpur division of Northern Railways recovered 16.43 lakh as fine from ticket violators in a day, setting a new record.

A team of 34 ticket checkers conducted special checking in trains running from or through Amritsar-Jalandhar railway section and Jalandhar-Ludhiana railway section of Firozpur division of Northern Railways on Saturday and caught 2, 413 persons travelling without tickets. The offenders were caught travelling in Barauni Express, Flying Mail, Paschim Express, Dadar Express, Jammu Banaras Express and Malwa Express. A few passengers were even found travelling with old tickets. Some passengers didn’t have valid identity cards. The team recovered the fare as well as penalty amount from the violators.

A senior railway official said it was shocking to see people resorting to such fraudulent means. “Apart from paying the penalty, the violators were left red-faced in front of their fellow passengers. We initiated the drive in view of the heavy rush of passengers amid Diwali and other festivities. This is the highest fine amount collected by our division in a single day,” the official said.

Senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja warned people against travelling without tickets and said that such drives will continue in the future as well.

Story Saved
