First batch of 32 Himachal students returns from Ukraine
The first batch of 32 students hailing from Himachal Pradesh, who were stuck in the war-torn country of Ukraine, landed at the Delhi Airport in a special flight on Sunday evening.
The Himachal Pradesh government deployed buses to ferry the returnees back to their home districts including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.
The state government has compiled a list of 130 students who are stuck in Ukraine, but the number could be higher.
The concern about the stranded students was also raised during the ongoing budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur personally raised the issue with the ministry of external affairs. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24, when the Russian military offence began. Therefore, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary.
Those returnees said that the situation in Ukraine is grim, particularly in the main cities. “War is destructive where one does not know what will happen next. But, at the same time we were confident that the central and state governments will make provisions for the safe return of our children,” said Vimla, a parent.
“Students stranded there are not safe and we are worried about them and the government should bring them back as well. There was nothing to panic about in the western region of the country, but the situation is grave in the eastern part, which is bearing the brunt of the Russian offence. Ambulance sirens and explosions can be heard and our friends have narrated horrifying tales,” said Kashish.
With India launching evacuation flights from countries bordering Ukraine, parents of the stranded students are worried. They say that students are facing difficulties in moving in buses to neighbouring countries because of air attacks and shelling by Russia.
Ramesh Chand, HP deputy director of health, whose son Rahul Kumar is a third-year medical student at VN Karazin Kharkiv Medical University in Ukraine, said, “There is a problem with the movement of vehicles in the second biggest town of Kharkiv . It is difficult for my son and his colleagues to reach the eastern border. I am regularly in touch with him.”
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.