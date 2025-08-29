First de-addiction centre in Bilaspur nears completion

The first De-addiction Centre in Bilaspur takes shape as 90% work has been completed. The Deputy Commissioner said that the de-addiction centre will provide treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation services to individuals struggling with substance abuse, helping them reintegrate into the mainstream of society and lead a healthy, balanced life. (HT File/ Representational image)

This was shared by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar in the review meeting regarding the establishment of the first de-addiction centre in Bilaspur district held on Thursday. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner informed that nearly 90% of the work for setting up the centre has been completed, including renovation of the building, availability of staff, budgetary provisions, and other formalities.

The centre is being set up at a building at Swarghat, constructed earlier under the Mid Himalayan Watershed Project of the Forest Department, which had remained unused for several years after the project ended.

The facility will have a capacity of 15 beds and will be run in accordance with all standards prescribed by the Government of India. Spread over an area of 2,304.56 square feet, the centre exceeds the minimum requirement of 2,000 square feet. Eight rooms have been earmarked for patients, in addition to a doctor’s room, attendant’s room, and other essential facilities.

A district-level committee has been formed, comprising officials from the district administration, along with representatives from the Red Cross and the Adani Foundation. The centre will operate on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with support from the Adani Foundation.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the de-addiction centre will provide treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation services to individuals struggling with substance abuse, helping them reintegrate into the mainstream of society and lead a healthy, balanced life.

He added that Bilaspur, being a border district with the four-lane highway leading directly to Kullu-Manali, has witnessed an increase in drug trafficking. “Establishing a de-addiction centre here is therefore considered a crucial step to tackle this serious challenge,” he said.