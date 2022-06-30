First monsoon rain leaves Chandigarh waterlogged

In the first major spell this monsoon, intense rain for two hours during peak office hours on Thursday morning left Chandigarh and adjoining Panchkula and Mohali towns waterlogged, leading to traffic jams.

Chandigarh woke up to an overcast sky followed by 3mm of showers till 8.30am but what followed was 68.2mm of heavy rain for the next two hours, leading to the waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies rain between 64.5mm and 115.5mm as heavy. Till 11.30am, Yamunanagar recorded the highest rainfall in the region with 73mm followed by Chandigarh 68.2mm, Mohali 55mm, Panchkula 49.5mm, Patiala 23mm, Ambala 15 mm and trace rain in Ludhiana.

Besides most periphery areas of Chandigarh, arterial roads in of City Beautiful, particularly the roundabout next to Hotel JW Marriott in Sector 35 were inundated. Vehicles parked on the roadside added to the traffic chaos. Traffic jams were also reported from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) campus and near the Inter State Bus Terminus on the road dividing Sectors 17 and 22.

Commuters drove through knee-deep water in Sectors 19, 21, 33, 41-D and 45 with water reaching above the tyre-level of vehicles.

An ambulance caught in the downpour in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Zirakpur worst-hit in Mohali district

Zirakpur was the worst-affected area in Mohali district.

Manoj Das, a member of the Zirakpur Residents Welfare Association, said, “Every year, incidents of water-logging are on the rise in Zirakpur. Residents are already harassed with unscheduled power cuts and the traffic chaos. People coming from Delhi and headed to Shimla will have to drive through three feet of water at the major crossings.”

Residents from Zirakpur and Chandigarh took to social media to share their angst. They questioned the Smart City status of Chandigarh.

Residents of Mohali said that the municipal corporation had failed to clear the storm water drains, adding to the mess in the monsoon.

Preeti Arora, a local resident, said: “The monsoon has just reached and our lanes are already overflowing. The situation will get worse if the authorities turn a blind eye in cleaning these areas in the coming days.”

Temperature dips as Punjab awaits rain

In Panchkula, residents of Sectors 12 and 19 took to Twitter to complain about waterlogging as stormwater drains were yet to be cleaned.

According to the IMD, Bawal in Rewari in Haryana had received the highest amount of 32mm of rain followed by 22mm in Mahendergarh and 21mm in Gurugram.

While most of Punjab was awaiting rain, districts adjoining Chandigarh received showers. Rupnagar received 50 of rain followed by 17.5mm in Fatehgarh Sahib and 24 mm in Patiala.

The average minimum temperature fell by 1.8 degrees in Punjab and 2.8 degrees in Haryana.