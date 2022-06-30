IMD declares onset of monsoon over Delhi; ‘orange’ alert in place for Friday too

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi following light spells of rainfall since early hours of the day. The capital has an ‘orange’ alert in place for Thursday, with the Met department forecasting moderate rainfall across the city, accompanied by gusty winds of 35-45 km/hr, through the day.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi this year after a delay of three days against its normal date of June 27, but is still better compared to 2021 when it arrived on July 13 after a 16-day wait – the longest delay since 2002.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir; some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi and some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, June 30, 2022,” the IMD said in a statement. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak and Pathankot, it said.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Delhi for Friday as well, with ‘light to moderate’ rainfall expected across the city, and wind speeds around 30-40 km/hr.

IMD data till 8:30 am today showed ‘trace’ rainfall recorded at Safdarjung, while 4.4 mm of rainfall was recorded at Palam. Ayanagar received 0.3 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge and Lodhi road stations also recorded ‘trace’ rainfall.

The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.

Before Thursday, Delhi recorded a steady spike in temperature and humidity levels, making the national capital’s heat index, or ‘real feel’, over 50 degrees Celsius. The heat index was around 51 degrees on Wednesday, while it was around 53 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Delhi’s maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday is also expected to stay on the lower side around 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD forecasts, with the upper limit expected to remain in a similar range on Friday as well.