IMD declares onset of monsoon over Delhi; ‘orange’ alert in place for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi following light spells of rainfall since early hours of the day. The capital has an ‘orange’ alert in place for Thursday, with the Met department forecasting moderate rainfall across the city, accompanied by gusty winds of 35-45 km/hr, through the day.
Monsoon arrived in Delhi this year after a delay of three days against its normal date of June 27, but is still better compared to 2021 when it arrived on July 13 after a 16-day wait – the longest delay since 2002.
“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir; some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi and some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, June 30, 2022,” the IMD said in a statement. The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak and Pathankot, it said.
The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Delhi for Friday as well, with ‘light to moderate’ rainfall expected across the city, and wind speeds around 30-40 km/hr.
IMD data till 8:30 am today showed ‘trace’ rainfall recorded at Safdarjung, while 4.4 mm of rainfall was recorded at Palam. Ayanagar received 0.3 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge and Lodhi road stations also recorded ‘trace’ rainfall.
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Before Thursday, Delhi recorded a steady spike in temperature and humidity levels, making the national capital’s heat index, or ‘real feel’, over 50 degrees Celsius. The heat index was around 51 degrees on Wednesday, while it was around 53 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Delhi’s maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday is also expected to stay on the lower side around 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD forecasts, with the upper limit expected to remain in a similar range on Friday as well.
Gurugram admin extends deadline for installation of autorickshaw meters by 30 more days: Officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Thursday extended the deadline for installation of fare meters in all autorickshaws in the district from June 30 to July 30, said officials. The move came after the drivers' union urged Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to extend the earlier deadline during a meeting held on Thursday, said officials, adding that the “union has vowed to install at least 250-300 autorickshaw meters per day.“
Delhi residents no longer need to submit physical documents or visit an establishment for hypothecation services
Waterlogging on first day of monsoon but situation under control
Delhi adds 865 fresh Covid-19 cases to tally
Delhi added 865 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, state government data showed, even amid an uptick in testing, in early signs that the spike in infections may be flattening out. The Capital logged 1,109 fresh cases on Wednesday on the back of 18,886 tests. Authorities in Delhi conducted 19,435 tests on Thursday. No deaths were reported on Thursday. Thursday's numbers also showed that hospital beds in the city were largely vacant.
This year, HSC students have advantage to secure admission to reputed colleges, say principals
