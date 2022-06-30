Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi NCR, brings down temperature considerably
Delhi on Thursday woke up to thundershowers, with heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the national capital region (NCR), bringing down the temperature by a significant margin and providing relief to people from the sultry weather they were experiencing for the last few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi is likely to witness “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” today, and that the maximum temperature may drop to 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department forecast.
The average maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature yesterday was 27.6 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of the year. The weather department has predicted moderate or light rains to continue in the city for the next two-three days.
Also Read:After relatively dry summer, Delhi pins hopes on a plentiful monsoon
As far as the pollution level in Delhi is concerned, the city’s air quality in the morning was in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. The hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am on Thursday stood at 155, which is in the mid-end of the ‘moderate’ category. The average 24-hour AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 163, which is in the mid-end of the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes 53% to PM10. For the next 3 days (till July 2), peak wind speed is likely to be 20-25 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and the AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells on July 1. Moderate temperature (35 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer height (2-2.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality.”
-
For better pilgrim facilities: Ram Mandir Trust to study models of prominent temples
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is studying management of prominent temples across the country to make sure it provides better facilities to devotees who come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A team constituted by the Trust will study temple management systems of prominent temples including Golden temple, Tirupati Balaji, Vaishno Devi, Jagannath Puri and other temples of south India.
-
June 10 violence: Prayagraj cops likely to question two ex-MLAs who were in touch with Javed
The police may soon question two former members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) after scanning the call details of Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, the alleged key facilitator of the June 10 Atala violence. Javed was arrested by the police the very next day of the incident. Police officials said apart from political persons and MLAs, Javed's call records show that he also spoke to some traders, social activists and other individuals.
-
Afghan Sikhs arrive in Delhi with ashes of man killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
A special flight ferrying a group of 11 Afghan Sikhs arrived at New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday. Besides Raghbir Singh, who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18, the Afghan carrier Kam Air flight was ferrying the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack. Sawinder Singh ran a “paan” shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara.
-
UP STF unearths illegal blood supply racket, seven held
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in illegal supply of blood units to different blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts and arrested seven people including owners of two blood banks and its employees from Lucknow. Police officials said the gang members used to increase the quantity of blood by mixing saline water and earned huge profits by selling it to different people while risking lives of patients.
-
Moose Wala murder: Man with suspected link to shooters arrested in Ludhiana
An Amritsar man, who allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been arrested by the Ludhiana police. Satbir's accomplices Mandeep Singh of Batala, Manpreet Singh of Amritsar and a third unidentified person managed to escape, said the SHO. The police also seized a pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect beside impounding a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner in which he was travelling.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics