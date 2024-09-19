Menu Explore
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
First Muslim IAS officer from J&K Mohammad Shafi Pandit passes away

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 19, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Shafi was the first Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir to crack Indian Administrative Service examination in 1969

Mohammad Shafi Pandit, Kashmir’s first Muslim Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, passed away, at the age of 80, on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafi Pandit. (Source:X)
Mohammad Shafi Pandit. (Source:X)

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo announced Shafi’s death in a post on X. “My beloved uncle, Former JKPSC Chairman and addl chief secretary of J&K, Muhammad Shafi Pandit Sahab, passed away a short while back in Delhi after a very brief spell of illness. His body will reach Srinagar today. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return,” he said.

Shafi was the first Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir to crack Indian Administrative Service examination in 1969. Then he became chairman of autonomous public service commission and also additional chief secretary of J&K.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Kashmir for election campaigning, mentioned Shafi’s contribution in his speech in Srinagar.

“I came to know that Kashmir’s pride and one of the first IAS officers, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, passed away last night. Even after retirement he continued to work for the welfare of people. In this hour of grief, our prayers are with his family,” he said.

The J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, “Saddened by the demise of Mohammad Shafi Pandit. He had an illustrious career as a bureaucrat and served with distinction. He will be remembered for his significant contributions to public service and civil society. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief,” he said.

