Five cases of dengue reported in Ambala

Five fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the Ambala district in the last 48 hours, mounting pressure on the health department which is already preparing for the possible third wave of Covid and carrying out vaccination drives to tackle the infection.

As per the department, three cases surfaced on Monday — two from Panjokhara area and one from the city — while one case each was found in the cantonment and city on Tuesday. All patients are undergoing treatment at home, officials said.

The district had reported at least 250 dengue cases last year when the pandemic hit the nation. The first case was found on September 15, but no instance of double infection (Covid and dengue) was reported then.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said after it wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the department is on high alert.

“We have started preparing a flu ward and special OPD services that were earlier being used for coronavirus patients. Sampling will be increased and private labs have been asked to report every case to the department,” he added.

There are currently five active cases of Covid in the district.

Dr Hari said the larva of female aedes aegypti mosquito is mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tires.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, chief medical officer, said several teams are checking coolers and other objects at houses and alerting the residents about the larva that can develop into mosquitoes within 14 days.

“We are also advising patients to stay in bed nets as if a mosquito bites the infected person, it can act as a carrier and might infect others,” he added.