1 more dies of scrub typhus in Shimla, toll reaches 5

One person died of scrub typhus on Thursday at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, taking the death toll at the hospital from the infection to five. A total of 15 new cases have been reported. Among the five deaths reported, four were female patients. The death toll in Shimla because of scrub typhus climbed to five (iStock)

Senior medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao confirmed that a 65-year-old patient from Solan died on Thursday. The elderly patient was admitted to the hospital two days ago and as in the intensive care unit (ICU)

On Thursday, hundreds of patients came for treatment complaining of fever and shivering. Out of the 30 samples sent for testing, 15 returned positive results.

So far, 773 scrub tests have been conducted in the hospital. Of these, 207 patients have been rested positive of the vector-borne disease.

National Health Mission director Sudesh Mokta said that 5,218 samples of scrub typhus have been tested in the state so far, with 723 returning positive results.

Recently, the state government had issued an advisory regarding the infection.