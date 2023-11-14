close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five girls record statements, new sections added against Jind school principal

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Nov 14, 2023 07:16 AM IST

The sexual harassment committee found the principal guilty after five female students appeared before the police and recorded their statements

Police on Monday added additional charges against the accused principal of a government school in Jind pertaining to a sexual harassment case involving more than 60 minor female students of the school.

Uchana police station house officer Balwan Singh said five girls in their statements alleged “inappropriate” behaviour by the principal and one girl stepped down from the investigation citing personal reasons. (Getty images)
The sexual harassment committee found the principal guilty after five female students appeared before the police and recorded their statements. While one girl refused to record her statement under Section 164 of the CrPc. The police have added new Sections, including 341(wrongful restraint), 342(confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. Earlier, he was booked under Section 354 (assault) of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

“The family members of three girls who were students at the same school and have since died were asked to join the investigation. The girls have levelled serious allegations against the accused. One of the three girls committed suicide and two reportedly died due to diseases,” he added.

Farmer leader Azad Palwa alleged that a prominent politician is trying to save the accused and alleged that there are lapses in the police probe.

However, Jind’s influential Dadan Khap head Suraj Bhan Ghaso lambasted other Khaps and farmer leaders for “politicising” the issue.

“The police are probing the case from every angle and some Khap and farmer leaders have passed resolutions for political gimmicks. These people are preparing for 2024 assembly polls and they are using girls for their political benefits,” he added.

Women activists alleged that the principal had reportedly molested nearly 250 girls and was engaged in physical relations with many minor girls by threatening them.

Soonia Duhan, a woman activist and NCP leader, said the police and government should take this issue seriously and that girls’ counselling is required.

“Many girls are not coming up because of family pressure and social stigma,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
