Five held for attacking former Karnal BJP president

A day after several men allegedly attacked former Karnal BJP president Ashok Sukhija, the local police on Saturday arrested five men under charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide. A case was registered against six men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sukhija an RSS activist, was attacked outside a temple where he was called to solve a dispute.

The complainant, former senior deputy mayor Krishan Garg said they were at the Karnal Club when Sukhija received a call from the Pandit of Krishna Mandir in Sector 14 regarding a dispute between two pandits outside the temple.

“We reached the temple and soon after getting out of the vehicle, Sukhija started filming the dispute. Soon, both the groups attacked him using weapons,” Garg told the police.

The BJP leader was taken to a trauma centre from where he was referred to a private hospital after primary treatment.

On Saturday, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia met him at the hospital and said that he had spoken to the superintendent of police to take strict action.

Station house officer Civil Lines police station Inspector Vishnu Mitra said five of the attackers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Congress party under the leadership of district coordinator Tarlochan Singh staged a protest outside the residence of chief minister in Prem Nagar against the prevailing law and order situation in the town.