Five held with illegal weapons in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police on Monday said that they have arrested five men and recovered four illegal weapons and four live cartridges. The arrested were produced before the court and taken into two days of police remand. (File)

The accused were identified as Abhishek, alias Golu, Gurdeep Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vikram Singh and Mohit Kumar, all from Kaithal district.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Prateek Gehlot said that a team of CIA-2 received information that an accused, living abroad, orchestrates crimes in Haryana and Punjab through other members. “As per the input, it was stated that four accused in a car were waiting near Devi Lal Park with illegal weapons and ammunition, potentially to carry out a major crime. Acting on this information, the police team arrived at the location and apprehended them. Arms and ammunition were seized from them and a case registered at Thanesar Sadar police station. Mohit was arrested later,” he added.

