Five more arrested for Mar 27 attack on BJP MLA

BATHINDA The Muktsar police on Monday arrested five more people for their alleged involvement in the March 27 assault on Abohar MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party, Arun Narang.

MLA Narang was gheraoed and assaulted by the activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) in Malout where he was to address mediapersons.

In a statement, Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) D Sudarvizhi said Lakhanpal Sharma, block president of BKU (Sidhupur), who was the main leader and organiser of the protest at Malout, was among those arrested on Monday. Other four were identified as Jasmel Singh alias Nikka, and Sandip Singh, both from Alamwala village; Kuldip Singh of Enna Khera village and Kulwinder Singh of Dannewala village.

State president of BKU (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal chaired a meeting of union activists in Malout where the accused were garlanded before they were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the SSP said that to date the police have arrested 30 people in connection with the case by identifying them from video footage of the incident and on the basis of statements of the complainants.

A police spokesperson said Baljit Singh Midha was responsible for splashing black ink on the MLA, while Kuldeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were found to be involved in tearing off his shirt.