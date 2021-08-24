Five more die of Covid in HP, 228 test positive

With 228 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Himachal’s total case tally rose to 2,11,979 while the death toll mounted to 3,558 after five patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 80 were reported in Mandi, 32 in Kangra, 24 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 20 in Chamba, 16 in Bilaspur, 10 in Kullu, eight in Una, six in Kinnaur, five in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Solan.

The active cases came down to 2,030 while recoveries reached 2,06,366 after 272 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,366, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,392 and 26,386 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,523 cases, Sirmaur 15,419, Hamirpur 15,095, Una 13,520, Bilaspur 13,319, Chamba 13,306, Kullu 9,416, Kinnaur 3,377 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,860.

J&K’s active cases reach 1,054

In J&K, 93 people tested positive on Monday while one death related to the disease was reported in Jammu division.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 203 with active positive cases reaching 1,054.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,18,838 prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.31%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,295 and the death toll stands at 4,403.

Officials said that 40,549 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT .

Officials said with 28 cases, Doda had the highest number of new infections followed by 12 in Srinagar. Other 18 districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,142 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.