Five of Amritpal’s aides sent to judicial custody

A Nakodar court sent five men arrested for providing logistics to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. They were booked under Sections 212 and 216 of Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

On March 19, five persons, identified as Manpreet Singh Manna, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Bal Naun village in Jalandhar district, Harpreet Singh Happy of Kotla Naudh Singh village in Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Godara in Faridkot and Sukhdev Singh of Shahkot were arrested for providing vehicles to Amritpal and his aide to escape.

They were booked under Sections 212 (harbouring an offender) and 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act at the Shahkot police station.