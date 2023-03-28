Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five of Amritpal’s aides sent to judicial custody

Five of Amritpal’s aides sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 28, 2023 10:07 PM IST

A Nakodar court sent five men arrested for providing logistics to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

A Nakodar court sent five men arrested for providing logistics to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

They were booked under Sections 212 and 216 of Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
They were booked under Sections 212 and 216 of Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

On March 19, five persons, identified as Manpreet Singh Manna, Gurdeep Singh Deepa of Bal Naun village in Jalandhar district, Harpreet Singh Happy of Kotla Naudh Singh village in Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh of Godara in Faridkot and Sukhdev Singh of Shahkot were arrested for providing vehicles to Amritpal and his aide to escape.

They were booked under Sections 212 (harbouring an offender) and 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act at the Shahkot police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out