Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five of family killed, one critical in car accident in Punjab

Five of family killed, one critical in car accident in Punjab

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The car occupants were returning to their village Khadial Kothe in Sunam, after attending Lohri celebrations when the accident happened

The damaged Alto car in which the family was travelling in Chhahar village in Sangrur. (HT Photo)
The damaged Alto car in which the family was travelling in Chhahar village in Sangrur. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Five members of a family were killed and one was critically injured on Thursday after the Alto car in which they were travelling hit a cemented object on the bridge and overturned in Chhahar village in Sangrur. The car occupants were returning to their village Khadial Kothe in Sunam, after attending Lohri celebrations.

The deceased have been identified as Veerpal Kaur (28), Paramjeet Kaur (48), Japjot Singh (07) and Jaspreet Singh (22) and Charanjeet Kaur (45). Simarjeet Kaur (42) was “critically injured.” Sub-inspector Manpreet Singh, SHO Chhajli in Sangrur said, “The injured lady was rushed to a hospital in Patiala and is said to be in critical condition.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out