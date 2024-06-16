Five Reasi attack victims still undergoing treatment at SMVD Narayana hospital

Six life-saving surgeries were performed on the most critically injured patients of the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on June 9, doctors of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at Katra said. Fifteen critically injured victims had been referred to the hospital. (HT File)

Fifteen critically injured patients were admitted to SMVD Narayana Hospital. Ten of them have already been discharged, and five are still under observation and are responding well to treatment, the hospital said in a statement issued here.

Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 41 injured in the attack when the terrorists opened fire on the bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area.

Following the horrific terror attack on a pilgrim bus, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Hospital in Katra sprang into action, providing critical care to the victims.

Over 40 people were injured, with 10 suffering gunshot wounds. Fifteen critically injured patients were quickly transferred to SMVD Narayana Hospital.

A dedicated emergency team led by Dr Sonia Dogra (Emergency Medicine), Dr Suhail Khuroo (GI Surgery), and Dr Vikas Padha (Orthopaedics) were immediately mobilised.

“Our priority was stabilising patients and saving lives,” said Mathavan, hospital’s director.

“The entire team worked tirelessly using our advanced facilities and expertise to deliver the best possible care. We activated Code Orange (External Disaster) and roughly 150 staff responded swiftly. Both medical staff and patients displayed inspiring resilience,” he said.

The team performed six life-saving surgeries on the most critical patients starting at 9.30 pm, including Luxmi, 35, with complex abdominal injuries and Rikshona, 29, with a severe spleen injury.

Khuroo successfully stabilised Luxmi’s condition and performed a lifesaving splenectomy on Rikshona.

“The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and district administration deserve credit for their swift action in referring patients to us,” said Dr JP Singh, clinical director, adding, “Their timely decisions allowed us to provide the best possible care during this emergency.”

The swift actions of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board ensured rapid transfer of critical patients, playing a vital role in ensuring timely medical attention.

Usha Pandey (43), who sustained shrapnel injuries, expressed her gratitude, “I was terrified, but the doctors and nurses treated me with kindness and care. They not only healed my wounds but also gave me the strength to believe I could recover. I owe them my life.”

Anshul Garg, CEO of Shrine Board, highlighted the collaboration’s importance, saying, “In such situations, every second counts. Our team’s coordinated efforts were crucial. Having a well-equipped facility allowed us to provide immediate and compassionate care. Seeing our patients recover is the greatest reward. The Shrine Board will unconditionally bear the entire treatment cost.”

Among recovering patients is Bunty, 30, who sustained a gunshot wound, “When I arrived, I was critical. The staff treated me like family. Their dedication and compassion have been extraordinary, and I am forever grateful.”

Dogra said, “We received a message from the District Administration through our FD regarding the bus accident and around 20 patients are expected to be transferred to our hospital. We activated ‘Code Orange’ and within minutes we had around 150 staff to support. The responsibilities were briefed and distributed well before the patient’s arrival.”

The patients were triaged properly and sent to ICU and Operations Theatres in the least time possible. The mock drills of Code Orange had given us good training and were able to manage all the patients as well as the crowd very efficiently.”