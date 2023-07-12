Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ghaggar breach: 5 Mohali villages flooded, nearly 1,000 shifted to safety

ByMohit Khanna, Mohali
Jul 12, 2023 10:49 AM IST

The villages are Alamgir, Sadhawala, Dandehra, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Bahora and Bahori. Soon after receiving information, a National Disaster Relief Force team was rushed to the spot. While the majority of the residents were shifted to safer locations, over 1,000 villagers, majority of them women and children, were taken to shelter homes.

Five villages in Alamgir area near Derabassi were left inundated following a breach in Ghaggar river. The incident took place last evening soon after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha visited the area to check the flood preparedness and also distributed relief material among residents.

As a precaution, dried ration, tea, biscuits and water bottles, medicines including ORS, and paracetamol were given to the villagers.

Some villagers complained of itching following which medical teams were rushed to the spot.

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the breaches that appeared at Alamgir and other places would be plugged soon as the water started receding gradually. Now, only fields remain inundated in flooded water while the houses are safe. Sandbags are ready and once the water would recede the breaches will be plugged, said the DC.

Visiting the flood-affected areas, along with SSP Dr Sandeep Garg, ADC (UD) Damandeep Singh Mann and SDM Himanshu Gupta, Jain said there is no human loss, only the paddy crop in nearby villages has been washed away.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
