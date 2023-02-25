Five years on Haryana awaits nod for Yamunanagar-Karnal rail line

Five years after the announcement of plans to link Karnal-Yamunanagar via railway line, Haryana is still waiting for a nod from the railway ministry. The detailed project report focused on how the existing rail route of 121km from Karnal, CM ML Khattar’s constituency, to Yamunanagar is via Ambala Cantt, whereas, the proposed route will be 61km connecting “unserved” regions like Indri, Ladwa and Radaur. (PTI file)

Last year in March, the proposed rail line project was found to be “financially unviable and not operationally justified” by the ministry. Thereafter, the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited” (HRIDC) sent a fresh proposal for consideration.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the budget on Thursday, said he is hopeful to receive the railway’s nod on the project soon.

“I also hope to receive the approval of the Union ministry of railways for the Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line, and work on the project will be started immediately,” the CM said in the assembly.

It was in 2019 that the chief minister first mentioned the project after the formation of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture company of the Haryana government and the ministry of railways.

The CM had mentioned that the HRIDC will conduct feasibility studies for at least eight new railway lines in the state, including Yamunanagar-Chandigarh and Karnal-Yamunanagar.

A survey was conducted and a detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the ministry on February 28, 2020.

The DPR detailed how the existing rail route of 121km from Karnal, Khattar’s constituency, to Yamunanagar is via Ambala Cantt, whereas, the proposed route will be 61km connecting “unserved” regions like Indri, Ladwa and Radaur.

Moreover, it will also act as a linkage to two major industrial zones in the state, HRIDC said in DPR.

In July 2021, the state government, quoting the CM, in a release had said the Central government had approved the line, and a sum of ₹883.78 crore was also sanctioned, but the process for the identification of the land and acquisition didn’t start.

In March 2022, while replying to a question in parliament Union minister Vaishnaw informed that the project was “financially unviable and not operationally justified.”

Rajesh Agarwal, managing director, HRIDC, said, “Even if it was declared financially unviable, it was never called off. In official communications later it was informed how the project can be improved. Now, a fresh report is pending before the ministry for consideration.”

₹5,408 for highways, railways

While proposing to allocate ₹ 5408 crore for roads, highways and railways sectors in the budget, the CM said that the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project was laid in October 2022 and the work for the construction of the priority section from Manesar to Patli amounting to ₹175.80 crore is in progress and is likely to be completed by 2024.

Acquisition of land under the Railways Act has been undertaken and land awards have been declared in the five districts, he said, also proposing elevated railway lines in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal on lines of Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

“The Rohtak elevated railway line project was the first of its kind in the country. Thereafter, the project for an elevated railway line in Kurukshetra city was taken up and is likely to be completed by December 2023. It will eliminate five-level crossings and make travel within the city signal free. Based on these experiences, I propose to take up projects for elevated railway lines in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal. The feasibility study and detailed project reports will be prepared for the approval of the Union Ministry of Railways,” the CM’s speech read.