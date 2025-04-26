Five-year jail for Chandigarh man who molested 7-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man who had molested a seven-year-old girl in 2023 has been sentenced to five-year imprisonment by a special POCSO court. In another shocking case of sexual violence, a local court convicted four youths of gang-raping a woman in a moving car in 2023. (HT)

An auto driver by profession, the convict, identified as Sandeep Kumar, used to pick up and drop off the minor girl between school and home.

The girl had confided in her class teacher that after all children were dropped off, the auto driver would molest her. The teacher alerted the police, who took immediate action and arrested the auto driver.

He was subsequently booked under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outraging modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Industrial Area police station.

4 convicted of gang-raping woman in moving car

In another shocking case of sexual violence, a local court has convicted four youths of gang-raping a woman in a moving car in 2023.

The convicts include Rajat Thakur of Sector 32, Harsh of Sector 15, Krishna Singh of Dera Bassi and Yuvraj.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on April 29. A minor is also accused in the case and his trial is pending before the juvenile court.

The convicts had taken the victim to a club for a party and spiked her drink with drugs. After she fell unconscious, they took turns to rape her in a moving car.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself in the PG accommodation of one of the accused, who raped her there as well. The victim then lodged a complaint at the Sector-11 police station, following which the four men, along with the juvenile, were apprehended.