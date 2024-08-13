Flashflood alert in three districts, 197 roads blocked in Himachal

As the heavy rainfall continued across various districts of Himachal Pradesh as many as 197 roads, including two national highways, were reported blocked on Monday. Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that heavy rains have caused significant disruptions in the district, however, the restoration work on roads closed due to landslides is underway. (HT Photo)

Of all the roads blocked in the state, 66 were in Shimla district, followed by 58 in Sirmaur, 33 in Mandi and 26 in Kullu district.

Earlier over 300 roads were blocked across the state, as landslides and flashfloods were reported in various districts of the state. Around 143 water supply schemes also remain disrupted due to the incessant rainfall.

Devgan said that a major challenge this rainy season is maintaining the Mandi-Kullu National Highway at the 9-mile point near Pandoh. “Heavy machinery has been deployed to address the issue as the soil in this area has become very loose and continues to slip onto the road. Efforts are being made to keep the highway open despite the difficult conditions,” he said.

Flashflood alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued flashflood alert in Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. Meanwhile, various districts in Himachal remained under a yellow alert of heavy rain. The weather office has predicted rainfall to continue in the coming days. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

Since Sunday evening, Nagal dam recorded 110 mm of rainfall, followed by 90 mm in Kasauli, 90 mm in Una, 80mm in Naina Devi, 70 mm in Jatton Barrage, 60 mm in Poanta Sahib and 30 mm in Jogindernagar, the weather office said.