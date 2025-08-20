Flashfloods in Poonch & Rajouri: Body of minor girl recovered, youth remains missing

The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was washed away in flashfloods, was recovered in Poonch district on Tuesday, said officials. The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was washed away in flashfloods, was recovered in Poonch district on Tuesday, said officials. (Representational image)

However, a 20-year-old youth remains missing in adjoining Rajouri district.

Following flashfloods in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday, massive operations were launched by the SDRF, police, and locals to trace the minor girl and the man washed away in the Suran river and Mubarakhpura nallah in Poonch and Rajouri districts since Monday, they said.

“Body of the girl, who was swept away by strong currents near Umrah Ban Dhok on Monday, was recovered from the Suran river in Shindra area of the district,” an official said.

The rescue operation in Dassal Karrain to trace 20-year-old youth Atif Shah, who was swept away by strong currents while crossing a river in Mubarakhpura village of Rajouri district, is facing difficulties as the river is still experiencing flash floods, they added.

Amid rainfall, a landslide in Niaka Panjgrian village of Rajouri has caused closure of two roads, they said, adding efforts are on to remove blockades.Three houses were washed away near the Betaar riverbanks. Flash floods also took place in several parts of Poonch, damaging some houses and a school in Khanetar.