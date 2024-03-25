Flights operations to resume from Adampur from March 31

Four years on, the flight operations from Jalandhar’s Adampur airport will start from March 31 onwards. On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Adampur Airport’s new terminal buildings. As per the schedule, a private airline company, Star Air, will start flights from Adampur to Hindon airport in New Delhi and further connect Nanded and Bengaluru.

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Adampur Airport’s new terminal buildings. As per the schedule, a private airline company, Star Air, will start flights from Adampur to Hindon airport in New Delhi and further connect Nanded and Bengaluru. The same flight will return from Bengaluru to Adampur via Nanded and New Delhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 40-acre airport was among 15 inaugurated by the PM under civil aviation’s Udan 5.0 scheme.

Aviation operations have remained suspended at the airport since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. The aviation ministry started renovating the airport terminal, which further delayed the resumption of operations. The ₹125-crore revamp will allow the airport to handle 300 passengers during peak hours. Earlier, the airport, which was inaugurated in 2018, used to provide connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Under Udan 5.0, routes to and from Hindon, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru and Nanded have been given the go-ahead.

The newly inaugurated terminal building has state-of-the-art passenger amenities and is equipped with various sustainability features like a double-insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting etc. The airport design is influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures. The Adampur Airport terminal building is adorned with artworks inspired by Sikh culture. The design incorporates ‘jali’ craftsmanship, which is inspired by intricate patterns similar to ‘jhumka-walis’ popular among Punjabi women.