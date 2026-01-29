Flights resume, NH-44 opens as weather improves in Kashmir

Flights resumed at Srinagar Airport and Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH-44) was also opened for traffic after the weather improved significantly in Kashmir on Wednesday. On Tuesday, light to moderate snowfall disrupted life in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar city, with all flights cancelled at Srinagar airport and many major roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, closed. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Officials said that the Srinagar Airport was ready for flights after the clearance of snowfall but the hazy conditions delayed the operations early morning.

“All operations are normal as of now. While a few morning flights experienced delays, they are operating smoothly. Passenger comfort remains a priority — F&B outlets and retail shops are open, and the terminal building is warm and cozy despite the chilly conditions outside,” said the airport in a statement on X in the afternoon.

The 270-km Jammu- Srinagar national highway was also thrown open for traffic around noon.

“Passenger traffic allowed from both directions i.e. from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking, wrong lane driving will cause congestion,” a traffic police official said in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, light to moderate snowfall disrupted life in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar city, with all flights cancelled at Srinagar airport and many major roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, closed.

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar on Wednesday evening said that no rain or snowfall was recorded in any of their weather monitoring stations across the J&K since 8.30 in the morning.

However, the chances of snow avalanches in the coming few days are maximum, officials said.

A video has also gone viral on social media, captured presumably by a CCTV camera, after a snow avalanche triggered a shallow snow blanket covering a few hotels at the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said that the avalanche occurred at around 10.15 pm on Tuesday near New Truck Yard, Sonamarg.

“Fortunately, the impact was minimal and no loss of life or property has been reported. Police team along with SDRF timely reported in said area to assess the situation,” a police spokesperson said.

The police urged the general public, tourists, and transporters to strictly avoid visiting or halting in avalanche-prone areas.

“The chances of avalanches remain very high, and unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones can pose serious risks,” the spokesperson said.

The MeT centre has predicted dry cloudy weather conditions for the next three days but has cautioned of avalanches in all the higher reaches of the valley.

“Generally public over snow-bound higher reaches are advised not to venture in sloppy and avalanche prone areas,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that generally dry weather with cloudy sky was expected from January 29 to January 31.

He said that another western disturbance or moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean was expected to hit the region on February 1.