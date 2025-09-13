Flood aftermath: Nearly 800 houses, 43 shops damaged across 13 MCs

As floodwaters begin to recede across Punjab, the state government has received initial reports of extensive damage in urban areas due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Several hundred kilometres of road have been damaged by the floods in Punjab. (AFP)

According to data compiled by the office of local bodies department from 13 municipal corporations, a copy of which is with HT, 784 houses and 43 shops or commercial structures have been damaged across various municipal limits. An official of the department, wishing not to be named, said the aforementioned figures have been based on the reports received so far from different civic bodies regarding damages.

In terms of housing damage, Moga stands out as the worst affected, with 152 houses reported damaged under the Moga Municipal Corporation. Other affected areas include Batala with 15 houses and Abohar with 10 houses damaged. In Ludhiana, data regarding damaged houses is being compiled as tehsildar and MC joint commissioner have been assigned the task in Dhokha Mohalla, Kashmir Nagar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park and nearby areas which got majorly affected.

When it comes to affected roads, Ludhiana district has emerged as the hardest hit, with approximately 210 km of roads damaged, nearly half of the total 467 km of road damage reported statewide. Key roads affected include Haibowal, Dugri, Chandigarh Road, Focal Point and Jamalpur.

Apart from road damage, the flooding has also affected essential civic utilities. Reports from the municipal bodies state that 12 km of water supply pipelines have been affected, while 34 sewage lines and 35 stormwater drains have also been damaged in different areas.

Low-lying areas in cities like Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Bathinda and Amritsar have been among the most affected. In Ludhiana, residents of Giaspura, Shivpuri, Dharampura and Dhoka Mohalla have reported sewage mixing with floodwaters, resulting in damage to household goods and raising health concerns.

A senior official from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation stated, “Our teams have assessed damage across various sectors. The government has directed all municipal corporations to submit detailed reports so restoration work can begin promptly once funds are approved.” In a recent disaster management meeting, district authorities instructed municipal officials to file claims for road damages, offering compensation of ₹1 lakh per km of damaged road.

The Punjab government is compiling comprehensive damage data to seek financial assistance from the Centre and to allocate emergency relief funds. Civic bodies have been instructed to remain vigilant, deploy response teams and clear waterlogged streets.

Residents have been advised to report any fresh structural damages or sewer-related problems to local control rooms for quick redressal.

Director (local bodies) Kulwant Singh was not available for comments.