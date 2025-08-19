Flood crisis deepens in Ferozepur, Fazilka as Sutlej continues to rise

Ferozepur/Fazilka: At least 26 villages in Ferozepur and 20 villages in Fazilka district remain submerged due to rising water levels in the Sutlej, with continued heavy rainfall worsening the situation. At least 26 villages in Ferozepur and 20 villages in Fazilka district remain submerged due to rising water levels in the Sutlej, with continued heavy rainfall worsening the situation.

While water levels showed signs of receding on Sunday night, Monday’s fresh rainfall has once again raised concerns among residents and farmers, especially with rising levels in the Pong Dam which may lead to additional water releases into the Sutlej.

Several areas continue to experience severe waterlogging, with submerged roads and fields making it difficult for residents to access their homes and farmlands. Villages such as Alewala, Fattewala, Aashike, Tanabagga and Nizamwala have been hit hardest, leaving residents stranded in waterlogged conditions.

Despite a brief respite, Gurmel Singh from Mutheyawala village expressed his concern: “The water had started receding, and we hoped our crops would survive, but today’s rainfall has raised the water levels again. If this continues, the remaining crops will be lost.”

Similarly, Balwinder Singh from Alewala lamented, “We’ve been living in floodwaters for days. Just as we thought we had relief, the water levels rose again. The government needs to compensate for our losses.”

Health and disease threats

The stagnant floodwaters have raised significant health concerns, with fears of water-borne diseases and skin infections spreading rapidly. In response, the health department has set up medical camps across the affected areas and dispatched rapid response teams. Dr Rajwinder Kaur, civil surgeon of Ferozepur, visited several flood-hit villages, including Nihala Lavera and Kaluwala, to assess the situation. She asked officials to distribute chlorine tablets to ensure safe drinking water and urged residents to avoid contaminated water to prevent diseases.

Fodder shortage for livestock

The floods have also led to a critical shortage of cattle fodder. Many villagers are unable to procure fodder due to submerged fields and blocked roads, putting their livestock at risk. Additionally, children are missing school due to the flooded conditions, further adding to the difficulties in the region.

The Fazilka district administration has reduced the discharge from Hussainiwala Headworks from 80,000 cusecs on Sunday to 62,000 cusecs on Monday, with hopes that the change will lessen the impact of the rising water levels. Fazilka DC Amarpreeet Kaur Sandhu assured residents that the affected low-lying areas had not seen houses inundated, though fields remain submerged.

Villagers are calling on the Punjab government to announce immediate relief measures, including compensation for farmers who have suffered significant crop damage. Rajwinder Singh, a local farmer, said, “We’ve lost over 6,000 acres of land to flooding. We need the government to step in with compensation and support, as many of us have already suffered huge financial losses.”

Fazilka DC reassured residents that ration and drinking water were being provided, and efforts to supply fodder were underway.