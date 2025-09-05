Floods wreck Punjab’s rural roads, damages cross 850 crore

The recent floods in Punjab have caused extensive damage to the state’s road infrastructure, with initial estimates putting losses at over ₹850 crore. According to assessments by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Punjab Mandi Board, nearly 1,200 km of roads have been affected, with rural roads bearing the brunt. Even before the floods, a significant portion of the road network was in urgent need of repairs. To address this, Punjab had borrowed ₹ 1,600 crore to upgrade nearly 12,000 km of rural roads. (ANI photo)

The Mandi Board alone has reported losses worth ₹450 crore, while the PWD estimates damages at ₹400 crore. Gurdaspur district has suffered the most, followed by Amritsar and Ferozepur.

Field officers from both departments conducted the preliminary surveys, revealing that most of the damaged stretches are rural roads—critical for village connectivity and transport. “The challenge is enormous, as rural roads are the lifeline of villages. While no bridge has completely collapsed, at least 80 have become non-operational due to severely damaged retaining walls,” said an executive engineer of the Mandi Board.

The timing of the crisis has compounded challenges for the state government.

“With flood-induced damage adding to the pressure, and the state already indebted to NABARD and other institutions, mobilising new resources has become even more difficult,” a senior government official said.

The situation is also politically sensitive, with assembly elections due in early 2027 and MLAs pushing for expedited roadworks.

PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.