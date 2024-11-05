Focus on health amid rising air pollution: Ludhiana civil surgeon

As the crop harvesting season progresses, and air pollution caused by stubble burning rises, Ludhiana civil surgeon, Dr Pradeep Kumar Mohindra on Tuesday asked the public to look after their health. Dr Mohindra said that pollution from stubble burning could impair lung development in children. (HT File)

Noting the dangerous effects of stubble burning Dr Mohindra urged everyone to take care of their health, he explained that burning stubble significantly increases pollutants in the air, which can be extremely harmful, especially to children, the elderly and patients with asthma.

Discussing the adverse effects, Dr Mohindra mentioned that the air pollution from stubble burning leads to a substantial increase in particulate matter which can severely affect breathing. This heightens the risk of asthma, lung disease, and heart problems among patients.

Dr Mohindra also highlighted that pollution from stubble burning could impair lung development in children and increase their susceptibility to respiratory illnesses.

In recent days, air pollution levels in Ludhiana have escalated, with stubble burning being identified as a primary cause. He urged citizens to stay vigilant and more aware of their health.

He recommended that individuals make informed decisions before stepping outside and stay aware of the air quality index. “People with weak health are advised to avoid outdoor activities. He also advised wearing masks outdoors and carrying medications for allergies and asthma.”